Study: 34% Of UK Musicians Considering Abandoning Music Careers Due To Pandemic

A new study conducted by the Musicians Union in the UK has revealed the heavy toll that the Coronavirus has taken on UK artists. In their poll, 34% of musicians said that they were considering abandoning their music careers all together, while 37% were not sure. 47% have been forced to take work outside of the music business and 36% do not have work at all. 70% say they have not been able to undertake more than a quarter of their work, which is incredibly problematic when combined with the average income of most musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

65% of musicians are facing financial hardship at the moment and 87% will face financial hardship if the government’s income support ends at the end of October, which it is set to. 87% musicians will be earning less than £20,000 this year – well below the UK average income of £29,600. The state is offering self-employed 80 percent of their earnings, up to £2,500 a month (£50,000 in annual earnings), though the calculation can change with different variables.

In the end 88% of musicians do not think the government has done enough to support musicians during the pandemic and it surprising that number isn’t 100%. There must be some hard core Tories in this poll.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The government in July announced a £1.57 billion relief package for the arts and cultural sectors, though nightlife and festivals have been largely left out of the equation. New lockdown measures will close businesses at 10pm potentially for six months, though who can predict anything six months into the future, which will mean nightlife may have to survive without income for the hardest winter in generations.

Sign a petition to keep the income scheme going.