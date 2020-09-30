Support Detroit-Based Youth Arts Non-Profit With Make Techno Black Again Hat Or Shirt

Make Techno Black Again Hat

2020 has proven to be a year that will go down in the history books. Covid-19 took the world by storm earlier this year. We've had one of the worst economic collapses since the great depression. Arguably one of the most important and relevant elections in American history falls upon us in a few months (GO VOTE!). With all that on our plate, the American people still find a way to stand up for what is right and humane.

We are in the midst of a civil rights movement that is far from over. Police brutality, lack of education, healthcare, employment, housing, and much more all have proven to be apart of systemic racism. I don't see this movement stopping anytime soon... as it shouldn't. Supporting does not just mean protesting either. It means being proactive, not complacent, giving back to those who were not given the same opportunities as we have because our ancestors did not see African Americans as equal. We all need to do our part and use our platform (however many followers you have) to help fight racism.

HECHA / 做, a gender-flexible clothing line is doing just that with the project Make Techno Black Again. The project was first launched in November 2018 to give you some background. Make Techno Black Again has been making philanthropic efforts for a few years now. It Honors the roots of techno, the African Americans who helped found it, and the city where it started: Detroit. The MTBA (Make Techno Black Again) project has always focused on giving back which is why 50% of their revenues will be donated to Teen HYPE (Helping Youth by Providing Education), a Detroit-based youth art nonprofit.

“Techno as a culture and methodology strives to assert strategies towards evading the status quo, and promote creative aspirations of a better future. We recognize that it is important to talk about where things come from, as well as what they end up becoming. It is imperative that we continue to combat the perpetual appropriating and cultural smudging that has occurred throughout history and continues today.”- Ting Ding & Luz Fernandez | HECHA / 做

The shirt was designed by legendary illustrator A. Qadim Haqq. He has provided artwork for the Detroit techno industry and artists such as Juan Atkins (Model 500), Underground Resistance, and Drexciya. The shirts are limited edition with only 50 made so get them while you can. The shirt adapts imagery titled “Operating System for the Redesign of Sonic Reality,” which was commissioned by DeForrest Brown Jr of Speaker Music.

MTBA hats are selling for $35.00 USD and shirts are selling for $65.00 USD. These are limited edition so get them while you can here.