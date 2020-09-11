Virtual Modular Synth Convention, Synthbooth, With Educational Sessions, Panel Discussions, Performances & More Happening In October

Synthbooth is a virtual modular synth convention taking place next month that allows you to check out some incredible performances and meet people from various companies, all from the comfort & safety of your own home.

Synthbooth

The pandemic has forced just about every festival this year online, including technical and music conferences. Synthbooth is an upcoming celebration of synths that has been created to bring people closer to the synths they love, but virtually. It is a multi-day virtual modular synthesizer convention, taking place entirely online via an interactive web app on October 16-18, 2020.

During the convention, synth makers and players will show off the latest modular synth gear virtually so you can see some synth wizardry from the comfort and safety of your home.

The virtual expo will be paired with panel discussions and educational sessions, a keynote and live streaming music performances. Attendees will be able to visit “Virtual Exhibitor Booths,” where they can connect with modular synth makers, learn more about their companies and products, view pre-recorded videos or live-streamed demos, and connect with their staff to chat one-on-one or schedule video calls, all within the app. There's also a chat room where attendees can connect and converse about a variety of topics.

There are two levels of tickets: expo and music performance pass and all-access pass. The first gives you access to just the expo hall and music performances. The keynote, educational sessions, and panel discussions are not included in this ticket.

The All-Access Pass includes access to the Virtual Expo Hall, music performances, panel discussions, educational sessions, and the keynote.

The keynote will be given by Suzanne Ciani, also known as Sevwave, a five-time Grammy award nominated composer, electronic music pioneer, and neo-classical recording artist whose work has been featured in countless commercials, video games, and feature films.

Other speakers at Synthbooth include Alex Anderson of WMD, Anna Martinova of Moon Modular + Modular Synthesis School, Max Ravitz of Moog and Leah King the Director of Education at Women's Audio Mission, a touring member of electronic arts network female:pressure, and the co-founder of GLTTR Collective in San Francisco.

Exhibitors like Moog, Ritual Electronics, Io Instruments and Moon Modular will be there.

There will be performances from Frae-Frae: Daughter of Drexciya, Trovarsi and others. See the full schedule on their website and the list of all performers below.