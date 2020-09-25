The Extended Cut: BEC - Turning Point [BEC]

Over the past few years, BEC has steadily risen to the top of the techno game via strong releases on top lables and highly praised DJ sets at the world's premiere clubs, festivals, and parties. Earlier this year she finally launched her own label to much applause, and she's now back with the second release, Turning Point, a three-track EP of high quality techno. We invited her to walk us through the realease via our Extended Cut series, a behind the scenes look at the creative and mental process behind the work.



Words by BEC

BEC

Turning Point

This track is all about contrast. The floaty melodic three note synth line is totally warped by the hypnotising and sinister second synth line that appears further along in the track. Hence the name Turning Point, which is a time at which a decisive change in a situation occurs, especially one with beneficial results. I experienced this in my life parallel to creating this track. I felt I left a lot of my old ways behind, and my mindset suddenly changed for the better – and things fell into place in my life around that. So this track, and the whole EP is a celebration of that! :)

The Forgotten One

The Forgotten One is actually a track that I forgot I had even created! I name tracks very literally sometimes, just for ease of remembering the sound, and then the name stays! The idea for the track just flowed out during a studio session very effortlessly, there was no initial idea behind it. I just found sounds that worked super well together and then boom, the rest was history.

The Hedonist

“A person who believes that the pursuit of pleasure is the most important thing in life; a pleasure-seeker.” The idea of Hedonism claims that only pleasure and pain motivate us. I experienced a lot of this in my life when I moved to Berlin, which I find a very Hedonist city for many people living here. The airy, adverse and slightly dark pad reflects the name and concept behind this track.

