Timberland Unveil New City Force Eyewear Capsule

Timberland have some speciality glasses for you.

Timberland

Timberland has announced its new capsule of their City Force eyewear line. The design is inspired by hip-hop and 80’s-inspired fashion that integrates oversized, mixed-material frames.

The glasses integrate stainless steel, gold accents, acetate, and the Timberland logo. The new Capsule includes two Earthkeepers models made from 35% bio-based materials. There are five different styles in the City Force rollout.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new capsule is available in specialty optical retailers for $219.

See the various designs below.