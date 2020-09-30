Twitch Clears Over 1 Million Songs For Streamers With New Platform Soundtrack

Twitch

Twitch has launched a new platform of cleared music into Beta called Soundtrack. The streaming platform has exploded over the past several years as the go-to place for gamers to stream. But with the world shutt down since March, DJs have searched for a place to stream music and Twitch has been a popular place as well. However, it hasn’t had much a music rights licensing system, which has frustrated long time users and DJs arriving on the platform. Soundtrack will act as a stopgap for some.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Soundtrack clears more than 1 million songs from independent artists to use in their streams. It is being rolled out to select creators today, while others can apply to join here.

Companies who are partnering include SoundCloud, Monstercat, DistroKid, CD Baby, EMPIRE, Westwood Recordings, UnitedMasters, Alpha Pup, POPGANG Records, Text Me Records, Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, Create Music Group, Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats, Soundstripe, Future Classic, Songtradr, Nuclear Blast and Chillhop Music, along with the artist mxmtoon. Some of these have been active on Twitch for quite some time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There will be curated playlists featuring these songs, in addition to a few “endless” playlists, which repopulate songs constantly. According to Billboard, the deal covers live streams worldwide, but not in clips or archived versions.

Owned by Amazon, Twitch is being pressured by music rights groups to work out licenses with the major labels. Soundtrack should relieve some pressure for now, but those deals will still loom large in the future.