Universal Audio Releases New Entry Level Apollo: Meet The Solo Audio Interfaces for Mac and Windows

In a move that is not surprising, UAD has rethought the Apollo line and benched the Arrow, the predecessor to the Apollo Solo. This move brings a more streamlined approach to the line, and if we are being honest, it makes a lot more sense. The Arrow, while a great piece of gear, seemed like the orphan of the family, the Solo changes all that.

The new Apollo Solo brings consumers two models (Thunderbolt 3 / Apple/PC and USB / PC Only). You will find the same class-leading Apollo conversion with dual UnisonTM mic preamps and Realtime UAD Processing as well, making this an excellent buy for professionals on the go or new producers looking to enter the UA Apollos ecosystem.

For those unfamiliar with the Apollo line up, you can check some of our reviews below of past models. The differentiators from most audio interfaces are the UnisonTM mic preamps, UAD real-time processing, and the exclusive high-quality UA plugins, which only work with UA gear. You also now have the Luna Recording System that works exclusively with the Apollo line up (Mac only) and is available for free. A world-class DAW that comes with your Apollo for free, now that's a great way to start out your production career!

The LUNA Recording System (macOS only), UA's proprietary music production application, gives Apollo users the fastest recording environment for music production, editing, and mixing.

Build Quality - One of our favorite things about the UA Apollo line is the units' beautiful and robust construction. There are no short cuts here, with metal used throughout, a clean and straightforward interface, and a minimal footprint with the Solo and Twin MK II.

Portability - If you are a producer on the go, the Solo is one of the better options out there, especially if you record instruments/vocals away. From your studio. The suite of UAD Plugins and the almost zero latency definitely level up your production game on the road. This may seem like an expensive choice if you are starting out, but the free plugins, LUNA Recording System, and sound quality make it an audio interface you can grow with. It will also fit it easily in what most likely is a small home studio if you are just getting started.

There are some slight differences between the two models (Thunderbolt / USB), but not much. You just need to make sure that you have the right type of Mac equipped with Thunderbolt 3 before buying this; otherwise, you are out of luck. Some more on the different models below.

Apollo Solo Thunderbolt (Mac/PC)

The Apollo Solo class-leading A/D and D/A conversion with Realtime UAD SOLO Core processing lets users track and mix with a full library of UAD Powered Plug‑Ins with near‑zero latency. Apollo Solo's Thunderbolt 3 connectivity gives both Mac and Windows† users a powerful and portable bus‑powered desktop recording solution.

Apollo Solo — Key Features

Desktop 2x4 Thunderbolt 3‑powered audio interface for Mac and Windows with class-leading 24‑bit/192 kHz audio conversion

Unison mic preamp and guitar amp emulations from Neve,® API,® Manley,®Marshall,® Fender,® and more*

Realtime UAD Processing allows near‑zero latency tracking with classic UAD plugin effects, regardless of software buffer setting

Includes studio compressors, EQs, reverbs, and guitar amp emulations, and more as part of "Realtime Analog Classics" bundle

Best-in-class headphone amplifier for loud, detailed, low‑noise monitoring

Bus-powered connection to Mac and Windows Thunderbolt 3 computers for easy portability and reduced cable clutter

Includes LUNA Recording System — a fully-integrated recording application made for Apollo (Mac Thunderbolt only)



Apollo Solo USB

Apollo Solo USB brings UA's industry-leading introductory audio interface to the Windows USB platform. Featuring the same class‑leading Apollo A/D and D/A conversion and onboard Realtime UAD plugin processing, Apollo Solo USB offers Windows compatibility via USB 3 (USB Type‑C connection), utilizing an external power supply.

Apollo Solo USB — Key Features

Desktop 2x4 USB 3 audio interface for Windows 10 with class‑leading 24‑bit/192 kHz audio conversion

Unison mic preamp and guitar amp emulations from Neve,® API,® Manley,®Marshall,® Fender,® and more*

Realtime UAD Processing allows near‑zero latency tracking with classic UAD plugin effects, regardless of software buffer setting

Includes studio compressors, EQs, reverbs, and guitar amp emulations, and more as part of "Realtime Analog Classics" bundle

Best‑in‑class headphone amplifier for loud, detailed, low‑noise monitoring

Summary: If you are thinking about taking the Apollo lineup plunge, the Solo models are a great place to start for both pros and beginners. The unit travels well, is fantastic for recording live instruments and vocals with almost zero latency. The suite of plugins that comes with them is excellent, as is the total ecosystem - there are lots. And finally, if you are looking to explore other production software, the LUNA Recording System is a fantastic companion. We are Logic Pro 10.5 users, but the LUNA system complements our workflow well.