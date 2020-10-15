The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of October 2020

As fires continued to spread throughout the west coast during the month of October, we also were gifted with bass music ranging across various sub-genres. New faces and familiar faces have both contributed to this chart and are continuously showcasing the bass genre's versatility.

Buckle up and enjoy some of the most haunting tracks of October from Heimanu, Louis The Child, Jeanie, Jinx, pluko, Snavs, Sullivan King, and more.

See past bass charts here.

1. HEIMANU - 'NERVA' [ALTER/EGO]

Topping October's chart is Heimanu's new single "Nerva," which was released on Hex Cougar's new label Alter/Ego. With a major upheaval in his discography, the Sydney-based producer perfectly displays his NuRave sound that features high energy builds, melodic, yet chaotic drops, otherworldly breakdowns, and of course - menacing basslines. "Nerva" appears to be Heimanu's most ambitious piece of work to date, so make sure to keep up with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. JEANIE & JINX - 'DOOMSDAY' [SUBSIDIA]

With the announcement of Excision's new imprint Subsidia, came over 100 new tracks from both underground and established names. One of the most notable tracks out of this mass collaboration release is Jeanie and Jinx's single "Doomsday." This track features brutal bass patches, pulsating brass stabs, and sub-bass that will completely flood your ears.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. SULLIVAN KING - 'SOMEWHERE ELSE' [MONSTERCAT]

Sullivan King makes his return to Monstercat with his new soul-stirring new track "Somewhere Else." The multi-instrumentalist effectively fuses heavy metal, dubstep, and melodic bass elements into one master single. The track will appear in Rocket League soon, as Sullivan King continues to be the leading force in the hybrid rock and dubstep sphere.

4. VOSAI - 'RASENGAN' [RIOTVILLE RECORDS]

Denmark-based producer Vosai delivers a heavy-hitting bass house track "Rasengan" through fellow countryman Snavs' label, Riotville Records. With releases on Lowly, NCS, and Trap Nation, Vosai is one of Scandinavia's hottest new bass acts. Grimey Reese bass, wonky melodies, and crisp sound design all contribute to the overarching energy of this track.

5. HARRIER - 'PASSAGE' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Masked producer Harrier welcomes us to the "Passage" with an earth-stomping track. Classic dubstep consumers will rave over this one, as the Italy-based producers sound design appears to be not only brutally cruel but extremely innovative and forward-thinking. The intro is very soothing and ambient sounding, which enables the perfect tension to build into an absolutely unforgiving drop.

6. PLUKO - 'TIME + ENERGY' [SPLENDID SOCIETY]

The remarkable pluko returns with a feel-good, three-minute track "Time + Energy" as part of his Baby Blue EP. Released via his clothing line/record label imprint Splendid Society, Sam Martinsen is truly pouring out his fullest creative self for his fans this year. Nearing almost twenty tracks dropped this year by the Pennsylvania native, the pluko project continues to shine.

7. ARBETTER - 'MONARCHY' [ELYSIAN RECORDS]

Miami-based producer Arbetter makes his return to Elysian Records with "Monarchy." This trap banger contains heavily distorted leads, punishing percussion patterns, and a buttery low end. There is a restless amount of vigor that comes from the track.

8. LOUIS THE CHILD - 'MORPH' [INTERSCOPE RECORDS]

Duo Louis The Child just dropped their highly acclaimed Candy II [BEAT TAPE] via Interscope Records earlier this month. One of the most notable records on this tape is "MORPH." The intro of the track brings us a nice arpeggio that is joined by some heavily reverberated vocal chops. The drop combines synths, saw waves, and vocal chops over a nice and groovy beat which makes this track stand out amongst the others. This album is bookended by new sounds never heard before from the Chicago natives.

9. SYN FEAT. KOU - 'RIOT' [WELCOME RECORDS]

Montreal-based SYN returns to Welcome Records with a gritty new single titled "Riot." This track is one of many statements made by bass artists towards the movement against social injustice. With one line saying, "No justice, no peace," both SYN and KOU are using their platforms to spread awareness towards these issues and encourage people to step up and express their support against police brutality.

10. KAI WACHI & DYLAN MATTHEW - 'RUN (GLD REMIX)' [KANNIBALEN RECORDS]

Duo GLD returns to this month's chart with their remix of Kai Wachi & Dylan Matthew's "Run." This future bass and trap fusion of a track contains milky sub-bass, distorted rock guitars, angelic vocal chops, 8-bit inspired arpeggios, which altogether make this a very catchy record. These two have been on fire lately and are continuing to show their versatility with every release.

11. DRINKS ON ME & PAPPS - 'FTB' [NIGHT BASS]

Drinks On Me returns to Night Bass with a collaboration with fellow producer Papps, titled "FTB" or For The Bass. Covered with funky melodies, shuffling percussion patterns, and heavy low-end power this track from start to finish. This track is one out of three other tracks from the 19-year-old's Delusion EP.

12. RIOT - 'DOWN WITH YOUR LOVE' [GUD VIBRATIONS]

Los Angeles-based duo RIOT drops an absolute banger of a single on Slander's imprint Gud Vibrations. This track contains everything you'd wish for from a melodic side and a heavy dubstep side. The track contains various trap, dubstep, and rock elements, which ultimately make this one of RIOTs most dynamic tracks to date.

13. PAPA KHAN - 'DIARY OF A POOR KID' [JOYTIME COLLECTIVE]

A few weeks after his last release on JOYTIME COLLECTIVE, Papa Khan has made his return with genre-bending "Diary Of A Poor Kid." The Indonesia-based producer has proven himself again by this time, combining future bass elements in half-tempo formatting. Crossing the lines into a melodic dubstep/future fusion, Papa Khan continues to amaze.

14. ÄNGIE, TAIL WHIP - 'DUST (PONI FLIP)' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

New to the scene, bass producer Poni gives us a flip of Ängie and Tail Whip's "Dust." Normally producing drumstep and drum and bass, the Vancouver-based artist definitely reached new boundaries by experimenting with new sound design and song structure.

15. AZU FEAT. HANNAH ABRAHIM - 'HIGH' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Michael Azuma, also known as AZU, releases "High" in collaboration with vocalist Hannah Abrahim. The reese bass and midtempo time signature with heavily reverberated, pulsating pads and arpeggiated synthesizers bring the track to a state of euphoria. With sonic influences from hip-hop/rap to K-Pop, AZU has shown to be quite adaptable.

See all of the tracks in one playlist below: