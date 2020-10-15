The 15 Best Hip-Hop Tracks of September 2020

Saba Photo via Saba / Pivot Gang / Youtube

September really brought out the full spectrum of Hip-Hop releases, showcasing music from just about every corner of the genre. Beyond some of our chart's mainstays, it was refreshing to hear new music from a few artists that I have just recently discovered or may be overlooked due to tot he fact we can only pick 15 songs each month. Regardless this month's chart has a little bit of everything including the return of Sza! Scroll down and find out who made the cut from last month.

See past charts here.

1. "Something In The Water" - Saba Feat. Denzel Curry [Pivot Gang]



The bouncy beat behind SABA's latest offering makes it so easy to listen to. It literally feels like something Drake would try to jump on, except it feels a lot more authentic coming from these two. Also, you can pretty much never go wrong with a Denzel Curry feature.

2. "On My Radar" - Carter Ace



The first thing I thought when I heard this track from chart newcomer CARTER ACE was "Damn he sounds like a combination of Anderson Paak and Pharell," and then as the track went on I realized that he could even be better than both of them put together.. I'll be keeping an eye on this guy and you should too.



3. "Golden Eye" - Action Bronson [Loma Vista Recordings]

Bronsalino whips up another saucy track filled with clever wordplay and plenty of food references all over some slick production from Budgie.

4. "Out on Bail" - YG [Def Jam]

If being out on bail and needed an anthem, then LA's own YG has got it covered.

5. "JASON" - eLZhi [Glow365]

From his latest project Seven Times Down Eight Times, JASON is truly vintage eLZhi featuring the clever and consistent wordplay that makes the Detroit rapper one of the best in the game.

6. "T'Challa" - Thurz [PIMLR]

Thurz keeps up his weekly drops offering listeners a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who was taken from this world far too soon.

7. " Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome" - Atmosphere [Rhymesayers]

Sometimes I wonder how Slug continues to find things to rap about but then I remember his consistency is what has made him one of the most popular underground rappers of all time. His new project The Day Before Halloween drops 10/30.

8. "Big Lutha" - GQ & The MKS Master (Produced by 9th Wonder) [Jamla Records]

Produced by the OG of Fruity Loops himself, GQ teams up with 9th on the beat and The MKS Master for a chill little record that shows off the slow direct styles of both emcees.

9. "Hit Different" - SZA (feat. Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes & Ty Dolla $ign) [TDE] [RCA]

The Queen of TDE has finally returned to rule over her court the label with fans frustrated over the lack of music. Tapping Pharrell, The Neptunes, and Ty Dolla $ign to join her on "Hit Different," SZA shows that there will be no messing around when she lets the world know of her return.

10. "Passport" - Masego [UMG] [EQT Recordings]

While it feels like most of us in the US are still on lockdown thanks to Covid, Masego puts his smooth voice to work on "Passport" reminding us that it will only be a matter of time before we can all get the hell out of this country once again.

11. "Glimpse" - JAHMED feat. Freddie Gibbs [Human Re Sources]

The "banger of the month" award has to go to my man JAHMED for this one. Not only was he was to able to tap the all-mighty Freddie Gibbs for the feature on "Glimpse," but this track was built for the LA rapper who continues to impress me with each release.

12. "YUUUU" - Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak [The Conglomerate Entertainment] [Empire]

The song is just everything I love as a real fan of hip-hop. Anderson .Paak creates a catchy hook like only he can while Busta reminds us why he's just a god damn goat with his patented quick flow. This one is going to get a lot of replay out of me.

13. "Bucciarati" - Open Mike Eagle (feat. kari faux) [Auto Reverse]

I've been a big fan of Open Mike Eagle for a long time. It's been really great watching him transcend beyond music into comedy and acting. However, I know in his heart he will always be an emcee and that has always been apparent if you really give his music a deep listen. His new project Anime, Trauma, and Divorce (dropping on 10/16) is his first complete work since 2017, and that alone is a good reason to mark your calendar for the drop.

14. "FRANCHISE" - Travis Scott feat. M.I.A. & Young Thug [Epic Records] [Cactus Jack]

While "FRANCHISE" really isn't that unique of a track, it's Travis Scott with M.I.A. and Thugger all on the same song. Name value alone would make this a winner even if they just screamed into the mic for 3 minutes. Luckily it bangs as well so expect to hear this one for a while at your local McDonalds while you eat your spicy McNuggets.

15. "Extinction" - Homeboy Sandman (prod. Quelle Chris) [Mello Music Group]

Closing out the chart this month is another personal underground favorite of mine as Homeboy Sandman and Quelle team up for an insightful track that puts fame against talent in a fine display of wordplay and lyricism. The duos collaborative project Don’t Feed the Monster drops on October 16th.



FULL PLAYLIST