The 15 Best House Tracks of October 2020

FRITS WENTINK Courtesy Photo

In house music news this past month, Frits Wentink dropped a dope E.P. on Clone Royal Oak, Solomun released a social relevant video, and Matt Tolfrey released just his second ever, full-length. This and more are all covered in October's house chart.

See past charts here.

1. "DOUBLE MAN" - FRITS WENTINK [CLONE ROYAL OAK]

One of the opening cuts on the fabulous Studio Barnhus Essential Mix last month was this equally legit tune by none other than the lo-fi, deep house wizard himself, Frits Wentink!

2. "HOME" - SOLOMUN [NINL]

Solomun's highly-anticipated full-length isn't due for release until early 2021 but as a precursor, he's unleashed this ambitious single which features a moving video to go along with it. See if you recognize any of the notable venues.

3. "SILENCE (EXTENDED MIX)" - KIDNAP [ANJUNADEEP]

The artist who dropped the latter half of his name a while back makes a splashing return to Anjunadeep with this stunning new one he's titled "Silence."

4. "EROTIC SOUL (2020 REWORK)" -GORGE [8BIT]

Gorge's 2020 update on his 2010 modern classic, "Erotic Soul" is an absolute masterclass is smooth, sexy house.

5. "RACCOON" - NICO SZABO [TRYBESOF]

Kicking off off Trybesof's ultimate, 2020 compilation is this brilliant new tune which which would be absolutely perfect for a sunrise.

6. "MUTE NAVIGATOR" - NICK CURLY [RADIANT.]

To be quite honest, no one makes them like Nick Curly does. His brand of hypnotic, house music is untouchable and his newest titled "Mute Navigator" is yet another example how good he is.

7. "JAARON" - NICK CURLY [RADIANT.]

It would be criminal not to include Mute Navigator's b-side, "Jaaron." Pure and simply class, house music from the Mannheim producer.

8. "THE RELIGION OF LOVE" - TIMO MAAS [TENAMPA]

For Tenampa's landmark 100th release, they've invited none other than Timo Maas as the guest of honor. The E.P. is titled, The Religion Of Love and the title cut is worthy of display on this month's house chart.

9. "OUTLINES" - MAGDALENA [BEDROCK]

"Outlines" isn't just the title track to Magdalena's debut on Bedrock, it's a perfect example how dramatic elements should be used in today's modern electronica.

10. "AN INTRODUCTION" - MATT TOLFREY [LEFTROOM]

Hard to believe that Leftroom's Matt Tolfrey is putting up just his second full-length but this month he's taken the leap and it's a mighty fantastic trip through eleven varied tracks that all seem to capture the deep essence he's known for. Here's the opening tune to the LP which any proper house head should love.

11. "WE ARE THE SAME" - MATT TOLFREY [LEFTROOM]

Track #2 on his L.P., All Shapes And Different Sizes is this broken beat goodie titled, "We Are The Same."

12. "HOUSE PILLS" - HMLYN [TOO MANY RULES]

Javi Bora's Too Many Rules imprint features its' first showcase which includes this total, feel-good tune. Play it loud, dance, and the smiles will follow.

13. "I'M BACK (DUB MIX)" - ALAN PROSSER [PANGEA RECORDINGS]

Progressive house veteran, Alan Prosser returns to his roots with this expertly crafted tune aptly titled, "I'm Back."

14. "WANDER" - PARADOKS [PURIFIED RECORDS]

Belgian producer, Paradoks is responsible for sparkling production which is very easy on the ears.

15. "LOST ON ORIGIN (IMRAN KHAN SUNSET MIX)" - GMJ & MATTER [MEANWHILE]

GMJ & Matter's inaugural release on their imprint, meanwhile gets a nice remix package which includes this progressive beauty of a remix by UK producer, Imran Khan.

Stream October's house chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: