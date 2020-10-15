The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of September 2020

Progressive vibes in the month of September came out as strong as ever with releases from 8Kays, Luka Sambe, Ian Dillon, Oliver & Tom, Weird Sounding Dude, and more.

8Kays Photo by: Anastasia Muzyka

The excitement of new music and visceral feeling of big sound systems begins to reconnect to the people again as the club industry tries to kick back in motion with a arsenal of solid new Progressive House productions. Artists around the world have been hard at work in the studio and the fruits of their labor are here to shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See past charts here.

1. "KALEIDOSCOPE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - 8KAYS [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]

Iryna Shvydka, formerly known as 8Kays, has come a long way, forming and progressing her sound into distinctive fusion of heavy punctured bass leads, twisted together with melodic progressions. Her latest release on UK label Renaissance Records includes "Kaleidoscope," which takes you on a solid melodic techno ride.

2. "ALIVE IS THE MEANING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - LUKA SAMBE [MEANWHILE]

Earning a growing reputation with its distinctive sound and immaculate curation, Meanwhile delivers another label debutant as Luka Sambe reveals “Alive is the Meaning,” which bristles with percussive energy in the opening phrases, as a heavy kick and cavernous sub-bass provide the perfect syncopated framework for a developing array of melodic textures. Building with delicate and consummate ease, he sees a glorious range of free-flowing melodies percolate and swirl across a 9-minute magnum opus that hypnotizes with its dizzying stereo-panning and shimmering arpeggiated patterns rising to a rousing crescendo. The result is a gloriously constructed, highly original track.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "LUCID DREAMS (OLIVER & TOM REMIX)" - IAN DILLON [ONEDOTSIXTWO]

Onedotsixtwo continues to showcase the finest proper progressive talent through 2020 and welcomes Ian Dillon, the highly respected UK-based DJ/Producer, with his label debut "Lucid Dream" EP. Completing this outstanding package is a remix of from those Argentine masters of groove and emotion, Oliver & Tom.

4. "PURPLE SKY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - WEIRD SOUNDING DUDE [LAIKA SOUNDS]

As “one of India’s most intriguing progressive house artists,” Weird Sounding Dude hits all the right notes. He delivers another moment of class with “Purple Sky” Los Angeles based label, LAIKA Sounds.

5. "HIDDEN DIMENSION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ENIGMATIC [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

The established producer Enigmatic from the ancient city of Poznan in central Poland provides the 80th release on Darin Epsilon's Perspectives Digital label. "Hidden Dimension" provides a deeper Progressive House vibe with its cavernous rolling bassline, metronomic kick, and offbeat percussion. Intelligently arranged melodic phrasing adds depth while textured pads, filtered arpeggio, and white noise washes create tension and emotion at the midpoint. Hitting its stride in the second half, Enigmatic delivers a pulsating summer stormer of a track.

6. "PRELUDE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PAUL DEEP [SERENDEEP]

Serendeep opens the ninth chapter by welcome the Argentinian artist Paul Deep with a debut release "Prelude." Well-known for his deep atmospheric style production, the producer has released music on labels such as Sudbeat Music, Plattenbank, The Soundgarden, Sound Avenue, and many more, since his first appearance in 2014.

7. "30 DAYS ALONE (GUX JIMENEZ REMIX)" - JAVIER DUQUE [OZ LAND MUSIC]

Javier Duque delivers a massive EP to Oz Land Music for their debut label release "30 Days Alone" including a remix DJ and producer from Cartagena Gux Jimenez. Jimenez has seen his profile rise consistently with over 15 years experience in the underground dance industry. With almost 300 production credits to his name, this Colombian has continued to impress with regular appearances in Beatport genre charts.

8. "SMAUG (GAVIN ROCHFORD REMIX)" - J LANNUTTI [ONE OF A KIND]

Another Argentine joins the army of Argentine producers on the One Of A Kind label. The beautiful original "Smaug" by J Lannutti gets a solid remix from Gavin Rochford and the artists bring a refreshing vibe with their label debut.

9. "MOLECULAR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SIMOS TAGIAS [MOVEMENT RECORDINGS]

The latest release on Movement Recordings welcomes Simos Tagias back to the label for a new EP entitled Molecular. The Greek artist has become a mainstay of the label roster with this being his eleventh appearance. The title selection explores Simos' progressive roots with a warm, groovy creation that's sure to get your dance floor moving. Waves of undulating bass power the foundation while clattering percussion and cosmic effects surround the framework. Racing towards the main break, electric rhythms and luminous themes steal the air, perfectly setting up a tense centerpiece and exhilarating finale.

10. "OPEN ROAD (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KABI (AR) [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

Clubsonica Records invite Kabi to the label for his debut EP on the imprint. Warm beats, rolling rhythms and calming atmospheres begin the nine-minute journey of "Open Road." Senses heighten as ghosting vocals and playful arps unite across a smooth first act. Percussive flurries and charming melodies further advance the narrative, flowing effortlessly into an impassioned break. Emotive and meditative in equal measure, the interlude saturates your senses with fragmented cascades running through tasteful modulation, before getting washed away in an exhilarating crescendo and purring final movement.

11. "ENTER THE STORM (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BLANKA BARBARA [BEVEL REC]

Nature-inspired melodic techno producer and DJ, Blanka Barbara invites you on a journey through alternate realities with her original "Enter The Storm" on the Bevel Rec label. Carefully crafted to build tension, the track pulls you in and resolves with rhythm and groove that is sure to impact any audience.

12. "PLANET X (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DARKSIDEVINYL & CADILLAC EXPRESS [BEATFREAK RECORDINGS]

The latest release on Beatfreak Recordings brings aboard Darksidevinyl and Cadillac Express. They deliver 3 tracks unleashing brilliant melodic touches with an impressive groove that you can't miss.

13. "INTERSTELLAR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FRANCIS JAMES [SO DEEP REC]

So Deep Recordings and DJ/producer Francis James invite you to experience his second release of 2020. A beautiful melodic track that would fit perfectly into any opening set and take your audience into an "Interstellar" dimension!

14. "KARNAVAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ELI NISSAN [LOST & FOUND]

Guy J's prolific label Lost & Found is back with another amazing release featuring Eli Nissan, Guy Mantzur and Roy Rosenfeld. Eli is an extraordinary producer who seems capable of dramatically expanding his art form from one project to the next. Nissan utilizes arpeggiated scores as a basis yet he spontaneously upgrades the harmonies resulting in intelligent and abstract soundscapes. "Karnaval" is formulated on a trance-inducing Calypso influenced melody. On this timeless foundation, Eli creates a radiant harmonic piece of never-to-be-forgotten greatness.

15. "SOLARIS (ANTRIM REMIX)" - ISMAEL RIVAS [UNIVACK RECORDS]

Univack is glad to present a new take on the original "Solaris" by Ismael Rivas with a remix made by the great and known Argentinian producer Antrim, whom has collected elements of several genres to take the listener on a genuine and hi-quality progressive journey.

Stream the whole chart here: