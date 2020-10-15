We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Nicole Moudaber Alec Donnell Luna

Though we are not over with the most significant recession in the entertainment music industry, we can find some solace in all the great new music that September brought us. From the bouncy "Elevate" by Deeper Purpose and the fire collaboration of Jamie Jones and Nicole Moudaber to the groovy remix of Dennis Cruz. Check out the 15 best tech house tracks of September 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See past charts here.

1. “Elevate” – Deeper Purpose [Catch & Release]

Deeper Purpose arrives on Fisher’s Catch & Release label with “Elevate.” The London based DJ and producer delivers a massive hit that is ready to elevate any dancefloor.

2. “Pepper Shake” – Jamie Jones, Nicole Moudaber [Hot Creations]

Two of the most well-established DJs in the house music industry release their debut collaboration on Hot Creations imprint. Jamie Jones and Nicole Moudaber deliver a solid two-track EP titled Pepper Shake.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. “Musical Minds” - Ronnie Spiteri [Kenja Records]

Labor boss Ronnie Spiteri returns to Kenja Records with another killer EP. "Music Minds" opens up with a fat stabbing piano hook echoing across the shimmering rides and soulful vocal leads.

4. “Try Stop Me” – Latmun [Kaluki Music]

Landing on the Kaluki label, the Try Stop Me EP is typical of Latmun's hypnotic, elaborated style. The lead track "Try Stop Me" is a swaggering tech house banger with a rolling bassline, intricate percussion, and chopped vocals.

5. “Shake It Girl” – BACATME [Solotoko]

British DJ and producer BACATME returns to Sonny Fodera's Solotoko label with funky house cut "Shake It Girl." Boasting a husky, mesmerizing vocal hook "Shake It Girl" weaves rumbling bass and grooving synths as the vocal soars, making for a dazzling underground sizzler.

6. “Higher” – Lorenzo De Blanck [Saved Records]

Lorenzo De Blanck returns to Nic Fanciulli's Saved Records this autumn with his brand new Hey, What's Up Ep. "Higher" shows Lorenzo's signature sound, offering rattling hi-hats, commanding basslines, and mesmerizing vocal chops.

7. “Spacey” – Italobros [Knee deep in sound]

Italobros are back on the mighty Knee Deep in Sound label with a stunning two track EP Spacey. The duo continues to impress with every release, showcasing a deep hypnotic sound that doesn’t just follow popular trends.

8. “Fur” – Endor [Defected]

Endor returns to Defected with a bumpy, driving dose of house. His latest offering is "Fur," a precise cut that combines an addictive bassline, a slick spoken-word narration, and a surprising sample from Beethoven's Symphony No.25.

9. “Amellebuee” – Stanny Abram [Glasgow Underground]

The Slovenian producer debuts on Glasgow Underground with "Amellebuee." The tech house cut has a wicked tribal groove full of hefty percussions and mesmerizing chants.

10. “Okay” – Alaia & Gallo [Housetribe Recordings]

Alaia & Gallo deliver a thrilling tech house groove on the Japanese label Housetribe Recordings. "Okay" features all elements of a real dancefloor banger.

11 .“Esa Nena Quiere (Dennis Cruz Remix)” - Francisco Alendes, Aldo Cadiz [Viva Music]

Viva Music revives a classic house track from Francisco Allendes & Aldo Cadiz. "Esa Nena Quiere" gets a new version and a throbbing remix from Dennis Cruz.

12. “Hey Trevor” – Cassimm, Rion S [Altra Moda Music]

London based DJ and producer Cassimm delivers his trademark heavy-hitting, tech-edged beats, rolling late-night grooves, and mighty drops on this new Altra Moda Music banger.

13. “Black tea” - Late Replies [sola Nauts]

Josh & Kas aka Late Replies, return to Solardo's new Sola Nauts label. "Black Tea" builds into a bouncy rolling groove mixed with big, soaring vocals and punchy acid synths.

14. “Leave” – Nightfunk [Glasgow Underground]

Belgian producer Nightfunk debut on Glasgow Underground with "Leave;" A solid tech house cut that delivers his signature turbo-charged bass alongside a killer, left-field vocal hook. A real dancefloor heater.

15. "Zip 75” - Ricky LLD [Lapsus Music]

Rick LLD returns to Lapsus Music with a crunchy and solid track titled "Zip 75". This fine cut is a dancefloor roller with lots of grooves.

Stream the whole list here: