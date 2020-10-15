The 15 Best Techno Tracks of October 2020

Plenty of aggression and mind expansion all in the techno chart this month.

Techno is at the forefront of electronic music yet again this month thanks to a slew of relevant releases in October which belong on a dance floor just as much as they would in your earbuds while getting through your day.

1. "BACK TO GRACELAND" - PIG&DAN [ELEVATE]

All three tracks on Pig&Dan's Existence E.P. are excellent but "Back To Graceland" is truly amazing. Turn up the volume and get lost in the beauty of this wonderful techno creation.

2. "MY RULES" - BART SKILS [TRUESOUL]

After a significant, six-month silence, Truesoul is back on the scene and someone who's no stranger to the techno chart is the guest of honor. Bart Skils is that man and he's unleashed two heavy-hitters including the accessible, electro-infused heater titled, "My Rules."

3. "IMPETUOUS" - RUDOSA [MOMENTS IN TIME]

Once upon a time in clubland, 140+bpm techno ruled the landscape. Fast-forward to the present and Manchester-based, producer Rudosa is bringing it back with an E.P. which legitimately represents that sound.

4. "HALE" - BAMBOUNOU [AD 93]

Overheard on Bradley Zero's Essential Mix this past Friday was this otherworldly techno wonderland full of acid bleeps.

5. "SUPER TRIP" - PIG&DAN [ELEVATE]

The second of two Pig&Dan tunes included in the chart is "Super Trip." Another brilliant tune from the pair who never disappoint.

6. "LUCKY PIG" - RESET ROBOT [WE ARE THE BRAVE]

We Are The Brave's latest E.P., The Cosmic Opera features this wonky banger by Reset Robot titled, "Lucky Pig."

7. "CALLING EARTH (UMEK REMIX)" - YVES DERUYTER [1605]

Twenty-six years after the landmark release of this hard trance anthem, it gets a fresh new revision from UMEK who injects a pummeling kick-drum fresh enough for 2020.

8. "MAD WORLD" - LUIGI MADONNA & ROBERTO CAPUANO [DRUMCODE]

Two Drumcode stalwarts drop in together on the label with this energetic tune that features one hell of a drop at about the four minute mark.

9. "RISING HEART" - MONIKA KRUSE [TERMINAL M]

Monika Kruse is responsible for the latest release on her own label and here's what she had to say about it:

"Finally I did my own release, I wrote "Rising Heart" and "Craving Desire" before all the corona happened. Unfortunately I could not test it out on the dancefloor due to the circumstances we are all in. But I hope you will like it."

Monika, we love it. Keep doing what you do.

10. "BAYA" - AMOTIK [BPITCH]

Berlin-based producer, Amotik makes his debut on Bpitch with this mind-scrambling tune titled, "Baya."

11. "PEECHE" - AMOTIK [BPITCH]

Also included on Amotik's debut is this other piece of art which he's titled "Peeche."

12. "ANDROMEDA" - OSCAR ESCAPA, PEERK [LEGEND]

The LEGEND imprint unleashes yet another floor-filler packed with blaring airhorns, cinematic soundscapes, and huge kick-drums.

13. "THE CURE" - ROBERT HOOD [REKIDS]

With over a quarter of a century of techno production under his belt, Robert Hood is showing no signs of slowing down. His tenth studio album is on the way and here he is with 1/4th of his blistering debut on Rekids.

14. "ISCH BIN JETZT" - DUBESQUE [EI8HT]

No-nonsense techno right from Austrian producer, Dubesque!

15. "EXPANDER" - KOMFORTRAUSCHEN [SPRINGSTOFF]

Live techno trio, Komfortrauschen come correct with this ass-shaking piece of techno they call "Expander."

Stream the entire techno chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: