The 15 Best Techno Tracks of September 2020

Another month of isolation with 15 techno tracks to match the mood.

The aggressive variety of techno is what mostly dominates the landscape these days but the cream of the crop always rises the top and September's best just so happens to be the latter.

1. "LUMINOUS" - FABRICATION [FRYHIDE]

Following a brief Covid-19 hiatus, HOSH's fryhide label is back on the scene with this melodic techno beauty that features a contrasting, powerful kick-drum.

2. "POWER" - LAYTON GIORDANI, AVISION, CEVIN FISHER [DRUMCODE]

Sitting in the middle of Layton Giordani's second full length on Drumcode is this downright banger with an extremely relevant message provided by the legend that is Cevin Fisher.

3. "GODTRIPPER (PATRICE BAUMEL PSYCHOACTIVE REWORK)" - OONA DAHL [WATERGATE]

For her full debut on Watergate, All Day I Dream resident, Oona Dahl brought one track of her own, two collaborations with Dance Spirit, and this this wicked remix of the title track by none other than Patrice Baumel!

4. "BEST OF ME" - ARTBAT FEAT. SAILOR & I [METAPHYSICAL]

Sitting at the crossroads between trance, techno, and synth-pop is this fantastically epic collaboration between melodic techno titans, ARTBAT and Swedish vocalist, Sailor & I.

5. "KRONOS" - HI-LO [OCTOPUS RECORDS]

This absolute scorcher by Oliver Heldens on SIAN's Octopus is titled, "Kronos" and it's a fantastic example of marriage between melody and grit.

6. "NEO-NOIR" - SETAOC MASS [SK ELEVEN]

"Neo-Noir" is the title cut from Manchester producer, Setaoc Mass on his own SK Eleven imprint. It's his first release on the label in about a year and it was well worth the wait. Pick up your copy now and take that DJ set far down the rabbit hole.

7. "INSTATIK" - REBUKE [DRUMCODE]

For his sophomore effort on Drumcode, Irish producer, Rebuke brought three total weapons including the aptly titled lead tune, "Instatik."

8. "LIVEWIRE" - REBUKE [DRUMCODE]

Also included on latest Drumcode release is this particular core-shaker which he featured on his scorching Essential Mix last month.

9. "ADAPTED" - RUDOSA [TERMINAL M]

Try picking a favorite of the four recently release tunes on Rudosa's Heavy Rotation EP via Terminal M. All are completely totally bangin' with the integrity to go along with it. Check out "Adapted" which I've taken the most liking to.

10. "BODY LANGUAGE" - MODEA [WE ARE THE BRAVE]

We Are The Brave's newest recruit, Modea drops four varied techno bombs via his Silence E.P. which includes this package closer titled "Body Language."

11. "EINOEINO (TWR72 REMIX)" - ELECTRIC RESCUE [ARKHAM AUDIO]

TWR72's syncopation game is strong on his remix of Electric Rescue's tune, "Einoeino."

12. "NEW GENERATION" - LAYTON GIORDANI [DRUMCODE]

After an outstanding debut LP on Drumcode just a little over three years ago, Layton Giordani returns to the mammoth label with a sophomore effort that's sure to grab just as much attention as his first. Here's the title cut, "New Generation."

13. "RAVE ON TIME" - CHARLOTTE DE WITTE [KNTXT]

No-nonsense, acid aggression from the from Belgian princess of techno, Charlotte De Witte!

14. "SOUND BARRIER" - GASTON ZANI [EI8HT]

Maximum volume required on this absolute belter from Gaston Zani.

15. "BEAUTIFUL MORNING" - JOSEPH CAPRIATI [REDIMENSION]

Not nearly as aggressive as most of the techno in the chart but it's certainly just as great. The tune is titled "Beautiful Morning" and it comes from Joseph Capriati off of his third full-length, Metamorfosi.

Stream the techno chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: