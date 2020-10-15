ADE Reveals Full 2020 Online Program

Guap Ahmed / ADE

Amsterdam Dance Event is not immune to the impact of COVID-19, so it had to go online. Today, it has announced its full online program of music, art, film, exclusive studio tours, masterclasses, live premieres and more.

Among some of the highlights include guided tours through the studios and record collections of Bloody Mary, Carista, Carl Cox, DJ Marcelle / Another Nice Mess, Âme's Frank Wiedemann, Kypski, Niklas Paschburg, Pan-Pot and Reinier Zonneveld. Elrow is streaming live from De Duif in Amsterdam with Joris Voorn and others. There will be cross-cultural program features with Helena Basilova x Nick Verstand x Salvador Breed and a multi-day program by Minimal Sounds x Nxt Museum. An extensive film program features premieres such as Larry’s Garage, plus a series of films from the Queer & Migrant Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The annual Cycle to ADE fundraiser initiated by non-profit organization Bridges for Music is taking place, but in a bit of a different way since everyone can’t be together to cycle. It is a virtual cycling race, joined by Richie Hawtin, Pan-Pot, Gigee, Rebekah, Floyd Lavine, Juliet Fox and Goldfish riding from all over the globe to support education in underserved communities in South Africa. The entire 8-hour fundraiser event will be broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct 21st.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See the full program on their website here. ADE will take place October 21-25. A digital pro pass will cost 75 Euros.