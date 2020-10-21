Ambient Meditations Premiere - Rick Simpson's reimagined version of "Optimistic" from Radiohead's seminal 'Kid A' album

Our third Ambient Meditations Premiere features a project we have been excited about for a long time, 'Everything All of the Time: Kid A Revisited' from award-winning jazz pianist and composer Rick Simpson.

On the 23rd October, London-based record label Whirlwind Recordings are pleased to announce the release of 'Everything All of the Time: Kid A Revisited' a fantastic reimagining of Radiohead's classic album.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Created to mark the 20th anniversary of 'Kid A' the landmark album by Radiohead, the project's roots were planted in a series of sell-out gigs curated by Simpson at London's Vortex club featuring non-jazz records rearranged for jazz players. The original gig was such a storming success, drawing in listeners from beyond the club's regular audience, that Simpson re-assembled the band in the studio and recorded the entire album in a single afternoon session. "I think the time pressure contributed to the performances! It's really punchy and to the point, but a lot happens - it captures the energy so well".

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rick Simpson

Based in London, Simpson's impeccable technique and restless imagination have earned him a place at the forefront of contemporary UK jazz music. Since graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2008 he has performed with musicians such as Christian Scott, Eric Harland, Joe Sanders, Michael Janisch, Ernesto Simpson, Martin Speake, Earl Burness Travis, Stan Sulzmann and Jeff Williams. He also plays in the ensembles of Michael Janisch, Leo Richardson, Jay Phelps, Rory Simmons, Alice Leggett, Riley Stone-Lonergan, Andre Canniere, and Kristian Borring amongst others.

Equally at home exploring the tradition or pushing fearlessly against the boundaries, Simpson's unique creative voice sparkles in this typically, idiosyncratic project: a re-framing of 'Kid A'. Featuring ten original arrangements performed by an all-star band of like-minded musical mavericks, Simpson is joined by Whirlwind recording artist Tori Freestone and James Allsop to form the twin-saxophone frontline, and in the rhythm section by the universally respected veteran Dave Whitford on bass and upcoming young hotshot Will Glaser on drums.