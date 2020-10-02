To celebrate the release of the new Anjunadeep Reflections Vol. 1 compilations, PBSR joins us for a quick interview and mix of lush and beautiful chillout music.

Ambient Meditations Vol 19 - PBSR aka Pablo Serrano (Anjunadeep)

Episode 19 features composer and audiovisual artist Pablo Serrano, also known as PBSR. Based in London by way of Murcia (Spain), Serrano has an impressive resume working with visual artists showing at the Tate Modern and mixing music for Brooklyn based creative studio Pomp and Clout. PBSR's new track "Island" is featured on the brilliant new Anjunadeep compilation Reflections Vol. 1 that focuses on the labels fresh crop of electronic artists along with some of the label's staples dropping more chillout and downtempo cuts.

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series:

Ambient Meditations Vol 19 Track List

1 - Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou - Homesickness

2 - Alessandro Cortini - Vincere

3 - Flying Solo - Amanecer

4 - Nico Casal - Novo

5 - Nicolas Jaar - Xerox

6 - Ambrose Akinmusire - The Beauty of Dissolving Portraits

7 - Steve Reich - Music for 18 Musicians: Pulse

8 - Max Richter - To The Stars

9 - Jon Hopkins - Feel First Life

10 - Pang Lozano - Dreamy Song

11 - John Cage - In a Landscape

12 - Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus

13 - Ryuichi Sakamoto - ZURE

14 - Brian Eno - New Space Music

15 - Mulatu Astatke - Tezeta (Nostalgia)

Anjunadeep presents the first volume in a compilation series shining a light on ambient, chillout, and downtempo music and emerging artists within the sound.

Album Release Date: October 5 2020 on Anjunadeep

About Reflections Vol. 1 (Various Artists)

Anjunadeep, the label that introduced Lane 8, Dusky, Yotto, Cubicolor, Ben Böhmer and Eli & Fur to the world, has announced a new compilation series: 'Reflections'. Marking the label's 500th release, 'Reflections Vol. 1' is a collection of downtempo and ambient electronica from label stars like Yotto and Lane 8, breakout talents like Qrion and Nox Vahn, and new faces like PBSR, Kitput, and Vár Sofandi.

Label boss James Grant explains: "electronica and chillout were what first got me into electronic music and so it's a very natural evolution for Anjunadeep to be expanding further in that direction via this new series."

The compilation's first single, 'It's All Over', is from Sapporo-born, San Francisco-based producer Qrion. Touted as one of the world's best up-and-coming artists by Mixmag, she's landed major support slots for the likes of deadmau5, Tourist, and Porter Robinson. An eclectic selector and producer, ambient music has always been one of her passions. 'It's All Over' is out now.

'Reflections Vol. 1' also features an exclusive, piano-led piece from Yotto ('Maggio'), the long-awaited full release of two Anjunadeep rarities (Lane 8's 'Apes & Children' and Croquet Club's 'Slow Mo') and label debuts from Germany's Kitput, London's PBSR and Finland's Vár Sofandi.

TRACKLIST

Nox Vahn' Dream Of Love' (Anjunadeep 11 Mix)

Yotto 'Maggio'

Lane 8 'Apes & Children'

boerd & Rondo Mo 'Ready'

Qrion' It's All Over'

Hiatus 'Distancer' (vinyl exclusive)

Kitput' Streichholz'

Croquet Club' Slow Mo'

PBSR' Island'

Vár Sofandi' Move Dust Through The Light'