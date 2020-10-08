Aphex Twin & Novation Tease Collaboration With Billboards & Posters

via Novation

Novation and Aphex Twin are teasing something with billboards and posters in cities around Europe and the US. The reclusive producer and tech company made splash with billboards and posters around Berlin, LA, Bristol and London.

Photos posted to Novation’s socials show what appears to be a collaboration with Aphex Twin’s visual collaborator Weirdcore, then a display in Phonica Records’ window. Posters were then seen in the other cities. Novation says more info will come on October 20, so stay tuned for that.