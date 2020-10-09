Art Basel Miami Announces Plans For Hybrid Digital 2020 Event 'OVR: Miami Beach'

Art Basel has laid out the framework for its mostly digital event in 2020.

Art Basel has announced OVR: Miami Beach, an online version of the art event, plus plans for Miami Art Week.

OVR: Miami Beach’ will feature galleries accepted to the 2020 edition of the show and will be accompanied by a program of online events, including talks and gallery walk-throughs. Since this is virtual due to Covid-19, there will be more cultural institutions than before. Art Basel will also use their platform to amplify the cultural programming happening concurrently at Miami’s museums, galleries, foundations and nonprofits.

OVR will be compromised of five sections: Galleries, featuring leading galleries; Edition, including prints and editioned works; Nova, featuring new works created in the last three years; Positions, dedicated to emerging artists; and Survey, showcasing works created before 2000.

Though the larger event as we have previously known it has been canceled, there will still be some in person art viewings. There will be events at the Design District’s Moore Building and in the open-air neighborhood. It will include a presentation by Design Miami, with temporary exhibitions by international galleries who regularly take part in Art Basel, as well as further programming by partnering institutions.

OVR will take place from December 2 to December 6. VIP viewings will be reserved for the first two days. More details will come in the following few weeks. Get more information on their website.