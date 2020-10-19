Bicycle Film Festival Northwest 2020 Going Virtual

The three-day event will take place later this week.

Tailwhip Film Screenshot Joris Debeij

Bicycle Film Festival Northwest will go virtual this year for its 20th anniversary. For the past 20 years, Bicycle Film Festival has been celebrating bicycles through art, film and music. Over that period the festival has gone to over 90 cities.

It will include panel discussions like "Bicycle, a Tool for Social Change" and "Women in Cycling,” plus short films and other programs.

BFF has plans to produce over 50 virtual events in the United States and over 100 internationally in Brazil, Ecuador, Canada, Estonia, Italy, Japan, UK and more in the next few months.

Bicycle Film Festival Northwest will take place October 23-25. Get tickets here.