Brighton Music Conference Releases 2020 Panels, Keynotes DJ Sets Online

Watch sets, panels, keynotes and more from the live streamed conference at the beginning of October.

Courtesy Photo

Brighton Music Conference has released their panels, DJ sets and keynotes online. Pulling off a music conference in the midst of a pandemic is brutally difficult, but they managed to get many of participants in the same place and live stream it online. The conference took place last weekend, October 1 and 2 amidst the Tory government's push to kill nightlife.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There were panels that touched on mental health, lockdown, the pandemic, race, gender and much more. Beatport presented their annual report at the conference. Keynote presenters included Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox and Nicole Moudaber.

They had DJ sets high up in the i360 Viewing Tower overlooking Brighton seafront to support the #WeMakeEvents campaign. DJs performing on the pod included; Alan Fitzpatrick, Darius Syrossian b2b Ben Stirling, Hannah Wants, Sister Bliss (Faithless) and Josh Butler, East End Dubs and Seb Zito all playing back to back.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Head to their website to see what happened and to their YouTube page to see all of the sets and panels.