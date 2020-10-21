Chrome Industries Releasing Masonic & Candlestick Coaches Jackets
Chrome Industries is giving the classic jackets a modern feel.
Chrome Industries is releasing Masonic & Candlestick Coaches jackets to bring the classic into the modern era. The jackets now have a more contemporary cut and breathable waterproof stretch fabric. See the various characteristics for each below.
Candlestick Coaches Jacket Details:
- 2 way zippered side vents
- Zippered interior phone pocket
- Wind block high collar magnetic closure
- Reflective front snap webbing and front logo
- Classic coaches jacket fit
- MSRP $150
- Get it here
Masonic Coaches Jacket Details:
- Snap front closure with wind block high collar snap
- Zippered interior phone pocket
- Reflective logos on upper left chest and back
- Classic coaches jacket fit
- Water-resistant breathable stretch poly twill w/ liner
- MSRP $100
- Get it here