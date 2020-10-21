Chrome Industries Releasing Masonic & Candlestick Coaches Jackets

Masonic Jacket Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries is releasing Masonic & Candlestick Coaches jackets to bring the classic into the modern era. The jackets now have a more contemporary cut and breathable waterproof stretch fabric. See the various characteristics for each below.

Candlestick Coaches Jacket Details:

2 way zippered side vents

Zippered interior phone pocket

Wind block high collar magnetic closure

Reflective front snap webbing and front logo

Classic coaches jacket fit

MSRP $150

Get it here

Candlestick Chrome Industries

Masonic Coaches Jacket Details:

Snap front closure with wind block high collar snap

Zippered interior phone pocket

Reflective logos on upper left chest and back

Classic coaches jacket fit

Water-resistant breathable stretch poly twill w/ liner

MSRP $100

Get it here