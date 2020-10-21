Chrome Industries Releasing Masonic & Candlestick Coaches Jackets - Magnetic Magazine

Chrome Industries Releasing Masonic & Candlestick Coaches Jackets

Chrome Industries is giving the classic jackets a modern feel.
Author:
Publish date:
Chrome Industries Masonic Coaches Jackets

Masonic Jacket

Chrome Industries is releasing Masonic & Candlestick Coaches jackets to bring the classic into the modern era. The jackets now have a more contemporary cut and breathable waterproof stretch fabric. See the various characteristics for each below.

Candlestick Coaches Jacket Details:

  • 2 way zippered side vents
  • Zippered interior phone pocket
  • Wind block high collar magnetic closure
  • Reflective front snap webbing and front logo
  • Classic coaches jacket fit
  • MSRP $150
  • Get it here
Chrome Industries Candlestick Coaches Jackets

Candlestick

Masonic Coaches Jacket Details:

  • Snap front closure with wind block high collar snap
  • Zippered interior phone pocket
  • Reflective logos on upper left chest and back
  • Classic coaches jacket fit
  • Water-resistant breathable stretch poly twill w/ liner
  • MSRP $100
  • Get it here
Chrome Industries Masonic Coaches Jackets

Chrome Industries Masonic Coaches Jackets

Related Content