De La Soul Want You To Vote & "Remove 45" In New Anti-Trump Song

De La Soul

The election is just six days away and the stakes are fucking high. De La Soul don’t release much music, but they have recognized the severity of the situation and have released a song with their stark take on the situation – the orange con man has to go. They have released a new track “Remove 45" featuring an all-star cast Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Chuck D that demands exactly as the title would suggest. They intersperse his own speeches with verses by each rapper, references his many, many misdeeds, racism and much more which offer a compelling reason why he should be booted from office next week (though he would remain for another two and a half months).

“When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office,” they say in a press release.

Get out and vote today or have your plan to vote all set for election day.

#VOTEYOURFUTURE

Stream the track wherever you go that here.