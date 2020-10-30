DJ Earl Details Sophomore Album 'BASS + FUNK & SOUL' On MOVELTRAXX

The juke & footwork producer will release his new album in December.

Courtesy Photo

DJ Earl has unveiled the details for his sophomore album BASS + FUNK & SOUL. The nine-track album will arrive in December on MOVELTRAXX. To help push the record, he has released the second single “BAAAAAA.” “WRK DAT BODY” has already been released.

The juke and footwork producer first released an EP on MOVELTRAXX back in 2012, titled Teklife or Nolife. Earl released his debut album Open Your Eyes in 2016 on the seminal label Teklife. Now he is back to MOVELTRAXX with his sophomore album that the label describes as a balance of club bangers and soulful productions.

BASS + FUNK & SOUL will be released on December 4. It can be pre-ordered in digital and vinyl here.

1. BAAAAAA

2. YA BISH

3. WHAAAM

4. RIGHT DERE

5. WRK DAT BODY

6. OFF THEY FEET

7. SHITZ AINT SAFE NO MO

8. GET SMOKED

9. STL BREATHIN