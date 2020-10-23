DJ EZ Launches New Label NUVOLVE, Releases Debut Six Track Compilation

DJ EZ will launch his new label with six new tracks from other artists today.

DJ EZ Courtesy Of Artist

DJ EZ has launched a new label NUVOLVE, which will encompass all of the electronic music he loves from garage to bass. To kick off the label, he has released a six-track compilation with music from other artists Todd Edwards, Sweet Female Attitude, Club Asylum, Proper Tings, Fabian Dubz and MPH all featuring.

NUVOLVE

NUVOLVE first started as a radio show and has now evolved into a label.

The compilation is available now and can be streamed below and picked up here.

