DJ EZ Launches New Label NUVOLVE, Releases Debut Six Track Compilation

DJ EZ will launch his new label with six new tracks from other artists today.
DJ EZ has launched a new label NUVOLVE, which will encompass all of the electronic music he loves from garage to bass. To kick off the label, he has released a six-track compilation with music from other artists Todd Edwards, Sweet Female Attitude, Club Asylum, Proper Tings, Fabian Dubz and MPH all featuring.

NUVOLVE Compilation

NUVOLVE first started as a radio show and has now evolved into a label.

The compilation is available now and can be streamed below and picked up here.

