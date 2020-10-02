Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta Dead At 31

The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Photo via Hana Makovcova

Dubstep producer and DJ Cookie Monsta, real name Tony Cook, has died. His longtime label Circus Records shared the news of his death. He was 31 years old. The Nottingham, UK born DJ leaves behind a son Olly. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

"Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us," the statement reads. "We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day. All of our thoughts go to Tony's family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony's son Olly, the Mini Monsta. The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother."

He was a regular on the festival circuit, playing just about every big EDM festival under the sun. His impact on the business will be felt for some time.