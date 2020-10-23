Hailing from St Petersburg, producer and synth-addict Errotica returns with an emphatic new EP Safely Stowed released via French label Les Yeux Orange. Delicately navigating through Italo disco, through to powerful acid bangers, the whole EP is a synth-lovers wet dream.

Growing up in a buzzing, Russian music scene - Errotica graduated from music school and became obsessed with electronic music. As a fervent record collector, she soon found herself with regular shows on local radio, inviting artists from across Europe, helping her build relationships across the continent. By working on countless podcasts and radio platforms, she picked up a following for her technical mixing ability and soon landed a spot performing for Boiler Room Vilnius in 2019. Soon after, she was asked to play Dekmantel Festival, before the live side of her career was halted due to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new EP showcases her incredible production skills. Utilizing classic sounds from an Italo Disco soundscape, building epic crescendos from lush analogue synth gear. It’s an incredible EP, full of vibes and 80’s influence.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Les Yeux Orange Facebook | Les Yeux Orange Website