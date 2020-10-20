Fatboy Slim To Join Back To Mine Series

On November 6th, two legends will collide as Fatboy Slim will be releasing his contribution to the ‘Back To Mine’ mix series, where artists create a mix of all the music you’d find and hear at their home, from classics to some unheard exclusives from their private collection.

Back To Mine from Fatboy Slim

After a time when staying home became the new normal for us all this year, it seems more fitting than ever that he’s had the chance to reconnect with music in a way he has never before, and managed to create a soundtrack of all his best home memories.

His mix includes two exclusive unreleased tracks from himself, along with classics he sampled for some of his biggest tracks to date, and some rare finds. It's a satisfyingly heady journey of funk, soul, and reggae.

Below you can find a 5-minute mini-mix preview. Pre-order digitally here, and on vinyl here.