How It Was Made: Denise Rabe - Outa Body [Blacklabel Distillery]

Since 2015, Denise Rabe has been working her way to the upper echelon of the Berlin techno scene via quality release after quality release. Her latest EP, Outa Body, released on Toronto-based Blacklabel Distillery, features two originals and two remixes, one of which is from our dear friend Perc.

Both Outa Body and Brilliance are supreme techno cuts that feature her signature morphing eerie textures, with crisp drums and pulsating basslines. We wanted to know how she achieved this, so we invited her to the latest installment of How It Was Made.

Words by Denise Rabe

Denise Rabe cc Meike Kenn

I’ve been using a drum ensemble in Reaktor that Luis Flores pieced together. You have everything you can modulate and change every sound to your taste, clean or crunchy. It is endless in options. And for controlling my VSTs I use the Maschine MIKRO.

Maschine Mikro

In 2018 I started looking into binaural beats and used this technic with the bass in the background. It made total sense to have a mesmerizing sound which, with the binaural approach, makes you perceive a deep tension. For the main sound, I used Reaktor's Razor as well as for the soundscape starting at 1:57.

Ableton Live

Further on I played around with the CMI V which has a bee swarm-like sound which is panning through the track. The last sound which appears is from the Wurli V2 which I sent through the Gitarre Rig and the Xeno Verb which gives it more room made it sound more spaced out.

Fully In has 9 tracks in total the driving sub which controls the whole track was an old recording from my Moog SubPhatty which I sold last year. I like to have a needless workflow and what serves me the most is working digitally. I had some synth in the past, my first one was the MC 303 and that got followed by the Yamaha DX21 which was a little too complicated for me when I started making music and sold it after a short while. The Pittsburgh Modular - Cell(48) System1 was in my studio for a while as well and now I have the Korg Monologue. But I guess I like it minimal - I like to record sounds and use them sometimes a year later and get Inspired by it. That was mainly the thing with this track. That’s why I can’t really tell where the sounds come from, they just wait for me nameless to get used.

The haunting sound you can hear is run trough the PhaseMistress from Soundtoys and my all-time favorite VST Driver from Native Instruments I use in almost all my productions. It gives a little richness to the sounds and crunchiness as well if needed. Some field recordings found their way as well into this track - found in the streets of Berlin.

Native Instruments Driver

Grab your copy of Denise Rabe's Outa Body here.