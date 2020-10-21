In Conversation: GOOSE

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents, and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

It's nearly every artist or band's dream to make it out of their hometown and perform their music all around the world. It takes grit, determination, and total cohesion to succeed. Unfortunately for most, things fall apart before this ever even takes place. For Belgian band Goose, however, the stars aligned. Since they first got together nearly twenty years ago, they've since gone on to become one of the biggest exports for the country, and have become known as the bridge between rock and rave.

In this episode of In Conversation, I sat down with the band to discuss their early days as a rock band, their evolution into electronic music, their album Synrise celebrating 10 years, and how they have managed to go beyond themselves and work as a single unit to ensure a successful career.

