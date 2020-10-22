Independent Venue Week Launching This Weekend To Benefit NIVA Relief Fund & 130 Venues

The Sultan Room Courtesy Of PR

Independent Venue Week will kick off next week and it couldn’t come at a more needed time. A yearly occurrence, it celebrates independent music and specifically venues across the United States, which under normal circumstances can struggle with the shifting sands of economic downturns, gentrification, pricey rents and consumer behavior. Now during a pandemic that has shuttered just about all of them for over six months, many of them are running on fumes and are almost out of cash.

This year, Independent Venue Week is hosting a memorabilia auction to raise funds for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund to help support the venues and promoters in need. This past weekend, NIVA raised over $1.8 million through #SOSFEST to help venues through the pandemic since the government doesn’t care.

Independent Venue Week will take place from October 24 – 30. Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather) is the ambassador this year, following Fantastic Negrito in 2019 and Public Enemy/Prophets of Rage’s Chuck D in 2018.

"Independent venues are incredibly important to our musical history as a country, and they are incredibly important to our future," says Mosshart. "So much great art is born on those stages. 99% of the bands you love would not have crossed your radar had independent venues not been a vital part of their journey. I truly believe music, musicians, performers of all kinds and audiences everywhere, would suffer dearly without these rooms. They are by their very nature of independence, welcoming and transformative for all, school and church with a bar and a spotlight."

Independent Venue Week is introducing a series of discussion panels featuring professionals from all aspects of the live music industry to discuss their experiences, expertise, and the future of live events. The #IVW20 fundraiser auction will feature unique memorabilia and collectibles from artists big and small, venues, labels, and more. It includes a cowbell signed by Al Bouchard of Blue Öyster Cult and a pair of seats from the original Merriweather Pavilion, among many other items.

There will be over 130 venues across the country participating in various capacities. Many of them will host their own live stream and fundraising events. Head to the IVW website, find the concert halls and check to see if there are things going on in your local venues. Support local independent venues before they disappear this winter. It is going to be a brutal, brutal winter for music.

The Camp (Huntsville, AL)

The Orpheum Theatre (Flagstaff, AZ)

The Nile (Mesa, AZ)

Celebrity Theatre (Phoenix, AZ)

The Rebel Lounge (Phoenix, AZ)

Rialto Theatre (Tucson, AZ)

Club Congress (Tucson, AZ)

Groundworks Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Another Planet Entertainment (Berkeley, CA)

The Paramount (Los Angeles, CA)

The Glass House (Pomona, CA)

Club Fox (Redwood City, CA)

Belly Up (San Diego, CA)

Bimbo's 365 Club (San Francisco, CA)

Center Stage Theater (Santa Barbara, CA)

T-Bar Social Club (June Lake, CA)

Boulder Theater (Boulder, CO)

Fox Theatre (Boulder, CO)

The Black Sheep (Colorado Springs, CO)

Space Ballroom (Hamden, CT)

Twilight Concerts On The Farm at South Farms (Morris, CT)

College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT)

Westville Music Bowl (New Haven, CT)

9:30 Club (Washington, DC)

City Winery (Washington, DC)

Lincoln Theatre (Washington, DC)

The Anthem (Washington, DC)

The Loft (Washington, DC)

Arden Gild Hall (Wilmington, DE)

High Dive (Gainesville, FL)

Montgomery Drive (Orlando, FL)

Straz Center (Tampa, FL)

City Winery (Atlanta, GA)

BBC Introducing Live (London, GB)

Wooly's (Des Moines, IA)

Surf Ballroom (Clear Lake, IA)

City Winery (Chicago, IL)

Hideout (Chicago, IL)

Lincoln Hall (Chicago, IL)

Promontory (Chicago, IL)

Reggies (Chicago, IL)

Schuba's (Chicago, IL)

HI-FI Annex (Indianapolis, IN)

Old Forester's Paristown Hall (Louisville, KY)

Headliners Music Hall (Louisville, KY)

Howlin' Wolf (New Orleans, LA)

Regent Theatre (Arlington, MA)

Boch Center (Boston, MA)

City Winery (Boston, MA)

Haymarket Lounge (Boston, MA)

Shubert Theatre (Boston, MA)

Wang Theatre (Boston, MA)

Passim (Cambridge, MA)

The Narrows (Fall River, MA)

ONCE (Somerville, MA)

Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD)

Avalon Foundation (Easton, MD)

Pyramid Scheme (Grand Rapids, MI)

7th Street Entry (Minneapolis, MN)

Fine Line (Minneapolis, MN)

First Avenue (Minneapolis, MN)

The Parkway Theater (Minneapolis, MN)

Turf Club (Minneapolis, MN)

The Fitzgerald Theater (St. Paul, MN)

Palace Theatre (St. Paul, MN)

recordBar (Kansas City, MO)

Atomic Cowboy (St. Louis, MO)

Cat's Cradle (Carrboro, NC)

Neighborhood Theatre (Charlotte, NC)

Hopewell Theater (Hopewell, NJ)

White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, NJ)

Baby's All Right (Brooklyn, NY)

Brooklyn Bowl (Brooklyn, NY)

Public Records (Brooklyn, NY)

Purgatory (Brooklyn, NY)

The Sultan Room (Brooklyn, NY)

Trans Pecos (Brooklyn, NY)

The Broadway (Brooklyn, NY)

Babeville (Buffalo, NY)

Asbury Hall (Buffalo, NY)

City Winery (Hudson Valley, NY)

City Winery (New York, NY)

Capitol Theatre (Port Chester, NY)

TV Eye (Ridgewood, NY)

Jilly's Music Room (Akron, OH)

Beachland Ballroom (Cleveland, OH)

Grog Shop (Cleveland Heights, OH)

Phenix Banquet Center (Columbus, OH)

The Kent Stage (Kent, OH)

Robins Theatre (Warren, OH)

Tower Theatre OKC (Oklahoma City, OK)

Kickstand Comedy (Portland, OR)

Roseland Theatre (Portland, OR)

Ardmore Music Hall (Ardmore, PA)

ArtsQuest (Bethlehem, PA)

Banana Factory (Bethlehem, PA)

Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks (Bethlehem, PA)

Mr. Smalls (Millvale, PA)

The Fire (Philadelphia, PA)

City Winery (Philadelphia, PA)

World Cafe Live (Philadelphia, PA)

Club Cafe (Pittsburgh, PA)

Charleston Pour House (Charleston, SC)

The Concourse (Knoxville, TN)

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Cannery Ballroom (Nashville, TN)

City Winery (Nashville, TN)

Exit/IN (Nashville, TN)

Mercy Lounge (Nashville, TN)

ONE Historic Event Space (Nashville, TN)

Rudy's Jazz Room (Nashville, TN)

The East Room (Nashville, TN)

The End (Nashville, TN)

The High Watt (Nashville, TN)

The Listening Room Cafe (Nashville, TN)

The Lounge (Nashville, TN)

Hotel Vegas (Austin, TX)

Deep Ellum (Dallas, TX)

Granada Theater (Dallas, TX)

Warehouse Live (Houston, TX)

The Bugle Boy (La Grange, TX)

The Birchmere (Alexandria, VA)

Martin's Downtown (Roanoke, VA)

The Spot on Kirk (Roanoke, VA)

The Stone Church (Brattleboro, VT)

Nectar Lounge (Seattle, WA)

The Crocodile (Seattle, WA)

Aurora Borealis (Shoreline, WA)

Gibson Music Hall (Appleton, WI)

Mile of Music (Appleton, WI)

Purple Fiddle WV (Thomas, WV)