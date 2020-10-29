Interview: The life of Tim 'CoLD SToRAGE' Wright - one of the world's most prolific video game composers

Tim 'CoLD SToRAGE' Wright talks being a career producer, how to get video game composer gigs, and his latest work Zero Grav masterpiece - PACER.
Zero Grav racing is getting a major facelift today, as R8 Games releases the new high-octane anti-gravity combat racing game PACER - out TODAY on Steam, XBOX, and Playstation. Check out the release trailer here:

We sat down with legendary game composer Tim 'CoLD SToRAGE' Wright to hear about his start as a musician, and how his early life as a highly trained pianist transitioned into one of the most successful electronica and video game composer careers in the world.

Additionally, Tim was kind enough to provide a recording from his first electronic project - check out the second track in the SoundCloud link for an exclusive Magnetic Magazine listen.

