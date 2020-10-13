James Blake Details New EP 'Before,' Boiler Room DJ Set This Friday
James Blake is dropping a new EP tomorrow.
James Blake is releasing a new four-track EP Before. It will be released tomorrow, October 14 at 6:10 PM. The EP was announced online and in an ad for the Cadillac Escalade where he previewed a new song from the project “Do You Ever.” Pre-save on his website.
James Blake will also do a Boiler Room DJ set this Friday at 10pm UK time. The one hour set will feature material from the EP. It will be his first Boiler Room set in seven years. Get more info on the Boiler Room website.
Tracklist:
01. I Keep Calling
02. Before
03. Do You Ever
04. Summer Of Now