Joe Biden Ad On Closed Music Venues Uses Beastie Boys "Sabotage"

Vanessa Heins

Joe Biden has released a new ad spotlighting the plight of music venues in the Coronavirus pandemic. While the ad isn’t explicitly about saving music venues, it is among the first national ads we have heard from either candidate on the matter. It features The Beastie Boys seminal track “Sabotage” in the background – one of the first times they have licensed their music for politics.

The ad features an interview with Joe Malcoun, the owner of The Blind Pig, a multi-genre club / music venue that is in danger of closing without assistance.

“For 50 years, the Blind Pig has been open and crowded, but right now, it’s an empty room,” says Malcoun “This is the reality of Trump’s Covid response. We don’t know how much longer we can survive without any revenue. A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this.”

The current administration does not care about the music business unless artists pay fealty to him, so get ready for more closures if he is reelected and in the next few months. Biden at least seems to care.

Things are quite dire right now for independent music venues, many who didn’t get PPP money or need more to survive. The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) continues to urge congress to pass more relief for concert venues to avoid a “mass collapse,” but that doesn’t look likely before the election.