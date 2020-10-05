Lights Out Premiere: Code Walk - Problem [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

Code Walk - Aim [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Danish techno duo Code Walk. Taken from their forthcoming release spanning 3 EPs on Peder Mannerfelt Produktion, 'Problem' is an urgent and emotional cut of techno with a vast, spacey atmosphere. Ravey bass stabs add a bit of grit to keep the track from becoming too trancey, but otherwise, this is a perfect track to play at sunrise. Each EP will be accompanied by special artwork from Eigil Bakdal Jørgensen. Pre-order it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Problem

Artist: Code Walk

Label: Peder Mannerfelt Produktion

Format: Digital

Release Date: 10-12-2020