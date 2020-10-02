Lights Out Premiere: Galaxy Lane - Arrivals [Nechto]

NEC004 by Galaxy Lane on Nechto Records

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Ukrainian techno star Nastia's Nechto imprint. The global shutdown caused plenty of headaches for almost everyone in the industry, but that didn't stop her and her label from releasing high-quality music to the world.

'Arrivals', taken from Galaxy Lane's new EP, is a slow-burning, pulsating, and gritty club record with a seriously infectious groove. There's something familiar about it, almost like old electro-techno feel from the mid-late 00s. The track sounds like it was run through some sort of older distortion or saturator which gives it a very warm and cohesive feel. Arrivals by Galaxy Lane is available now. Grab it here.

Track: Arrivals

Artist: Galaxy Lane

Label: Nechto

Format: Digital

Release Date: 10-2-2020