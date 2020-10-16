Lights Out Premiere: The Caracal Project - The Modern Intimate Pt 2

The Caracal Project - The Modern Intimate

Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from French DNB producer The Caracal Project. The Caracal Project has been a rising star amongst the new generation of producers currently breaking through. ‘Pt. II’ is a more trap-focused record with a unique swing to it.

The airy chords, punchy kick, and little vocal sample form a track that isn't your standard run-of-the-mill trap track and has a character all its own. The Modern Intimate EP is available now. Grab your copy here.