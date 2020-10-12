Magnetic Mix 122: Per QX

Per QX Helen Borzylo

Stockholm native Per Ljungqvist, known professionally as Per QX is next up for a more uplifting and joyous Magnetic Mix. Currently based in Bali, he brings together house and disco to help jumpstart a week in what has been a pretty terrible time for most. He mixes together tracks by Floorplan, Revelle and tunes on Defected and Glitterbox for that under the disco ball feel. There are a few of his own tracks as well, including his upcoming single “Take It Higher” with Elias Bravo, which will be released this Friday, October 16.

"If you’re new to my DJ sets and my music, this mix will allow you let you know me a bit better. A feel good house set perfect for the current times, including my forthcoming release with Elias Bravo ’Take It Higher,’ out on Phoenix Music on October 16.”

That isn’t it for him though for the rest of the year. In November, Per QX will launch his new label, Walk Of Shame Records. He will also release another track with Elias Bravo “It Ain’t Over” featuring Jocelyn Brown on vocals on October 23.

1. Per QX & Rare Candy - Say Yes (Phoenix Music)

2. Jay Vegas - Deep Inside (Hot Stuff)

3. Revelle & Fabich - Pick Me Up (Promo)

4. Per QX & Elias Bravo - Take It Higher (Phoenix Music)

5. 90’s Kids - Here Tonight (Freedom Vocal Club Mix (Promo)

6. Aston Martinez & Marco Berto Feat Bryna Chambers - Holdin’ On (Glitterbox Recording)

7. Buried King - Pleasure (Disco Fiasco)

8. Doug Willis - Crystal Lover (Unreleased Dubstrumental Mix) (Z Records)

9. Floorplan - Save The Children (M-Plant)

10. Per QX - Supafly (Hot Stuff)

11. Love Generator & Steve Lacy - Live Without Your Love (Defected Records)