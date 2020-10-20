Magnetic Mix 123: Steven Lira

Steven Lira Randon Vannucchi

L.A. based DJ and event promoter, Steven Lira is on a mission to get his local scene back in action. Much like the rest of the electronic music industry of course with his hands tied. Knowing that the parties are gone for now with no end in sight, he's launching a series of podcasts and branding them as, Save The Rave. When asked about what we can expect the new series of mixes, he replied, "the podcast will feature a series of American artists along with some foreign favorites across the globe with sounds from melodic techno & house to deep space sounds... be ready as you never know which of the guests will appear in the future once events come back to normal again."

Clear your schedule for the next 85 minutes because Steven's Magnetic Mix is about to transport your mind to a time and space where the lights were dim and the air was smoky.

Follow Steven Lira: Facebook | Twitter | Soundcloud

TRACKLIST:

1. Ditian - Enigma (Snake Dub) [TAU]

2. Nandu- Under The Moon With Me [HUMAN BY DEFAULT]

3. David Kochs- Pop Shock (Baril Remix) [INTERCEPT]

4. Toto Chiavetta, Coloray, Totoray - Everlasting Movement (Original Mix) [INTERLIGHT]

5. Colyn- Protect Me [Afterlife]

6. Ivory - Epic [Multinotes]

7. Highlite - Future Days [Buttress]

8. MoBlack Ft Stevo Atambire - Mawine (Lehar & Musumeci Remix) [MoBlack]

9. Sobek - Ruler Of The Line - Monaberry

10. Mytron & Ofofo – Miteinander (Damon Jee Remix) - Feines Tier

11. Adana Twins & Echonomist - Into The Night [TAU]

12. Far&High - All I Say Feat Annett - Diynamic

13. Alan Dixon - Mr. Sparks - Correspondant

14. Agoria feat Blasé - 3 Letters (Stereocalypse Remix) - Sapiens

15. Dominik Marz - Verena (Original Mix) [Scatcity]

16. Luke Garcia & Th3 Oth3r - My Own World Feat. Will Champlin (Intime Edit) [Borders Of Light]

17. Keope, Bigamo - The Canary Inukh (Dixon & Trikk Rework - Club Version) [Migamo Music]

18. Kev Sheridan - It's Gonna Be Perfect [Maeve]