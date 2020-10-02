Matador Releases New Waterproof Aluminum Travel Canisters

Small containers to keep your belongings dry on the go.

Matador

Matador has unveiled new waterproof travel canisters. The IPXL rated canisters come in 40ml and 100ml sizes. The durable aluminum casing keeps things safe and dry, while a silicon lid covers the canister. The lip pulls up to break the seal and open the container.

The canisters are available on the Matador website now. The 40ml canister can be purchased for $7.99, while a two-pack of the 100ml canister can be purchased for $17.99.