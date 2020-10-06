Mixcloud Launches Ticketed Live Streams For Select Artists
Mixcloud has launched ticketed live streams so artists can make some money for their live streams.
“Tickets” allows artists to create pay-per-view live streams through Mixcloud LIVE. It is now only available to a select number of invited artists who are in Mixcloud Select. The first artists are Flying Lotus, Lafawndah, Leon Vynehall & Roisin Murphy. Nas - who recently invested in the company - also has a live event in the works.
“Live streaming on Mixcloud was received with amazing enthusiasm and has been a game changer for us,” commented Mixcloud CEO Nico Perez in a statement. “Launching Tickets is our next step in helping artists and creators generate new income and building out a full-stack music platform, with creators at the core.”
See the schedule of upcoming events
October 25: Lafawndah - http://mxcld.co/TheFifthSeason
October 31: Flying Lotus - http://mxcld.co/FlyingLotusLive
November 14: Róisín Murphy - Tickets to go on sale October 8
November 21: Leon Vynehall - http://mxcld.co/ALittleMoreLiquid