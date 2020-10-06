Mixcloud Launches Ticketed Live Streams For Select Artists

Now select artists can sell tickets for live streams on Mixcloud.

Eric Coleman

Mixcloud has launched ticketed live streams so artists can make some money for their live streams.

“Tickets” allows artists to create pay-per-view live streams through Mixcloud LIVE. It is now only available to a select number of invited artists who are in Mixcloud Select. The first artists are Flying Lotus, Lafawndah, Leon Vynehall & Roisin Murphy. Nas - who recently invested in the company - also has a live event in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Live streaming on Mixcloud was received with amazing enthusiasm and has been a game changer for us,” commented Mixcloud CEO Nico Perez in a statement. “Launching Tickets is our next step in helping artists and creators generate new income and building out a full-stack music platform, with creators at the core.”

See the schedule of upcoming events

October 25: Lafawndah - http://mxcld.co/TheFifthSeason

October 31: Flying Lotus - http://mxcld.co/FlyingLotusLive

November 14: Róisín Murphy - Tickets to go on sale October 8

November 21: Leon Vynehall - http://mxcld.co/ALittleMoreLiquid