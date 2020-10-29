Mogwai Detail New Album 'As The Love Continues'

As The Love Continues Temporary Residence Ltd. / Rock Action Records

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai has announced their tenth album As The Love Continues. Frequent Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann produced the LP. The first single is “Dry Fantasy,” a gorgeous new track that bodes well for the rest of the album.

The LP only has two features, but they make them count with Arcade Fire/Bon Iver collaborator Colin Stetson on "Pat Stains” and Nine Inch Nails' Atticus Ross on "Midnight Fit.” This will be the follow up to their 2017 Every Country’s Sun and earlier this year they released the score to the underrated show Zero Zero Zero.

As The Love Continues will be released on February 19, 2021 via Temporary Residence Ltd. (North America) and Rock Action Records (UK/EU). Pre-order here.

Tracklist

1. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive The Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It's What I Want To Do, Mum