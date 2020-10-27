Moog Unveils Limited Run Claravox Centennial Theremin To Celebrate Instrument's 100-Year Anniversary

Moog Music

Moog has introduced the Claravox Centennial Theremin to celebrate 100 years of the Theremin, an instrument that has been instrumental in music making over the past century. Moog says that the Theremin led to Bob Moog developing the Moog modular synthesizer.

The Claravox Centennial is very versatile. It allows user to toggle between classic heterodyne analog oscillators and multimode DSP oscillators (sine, triangle, saw, wavetable) with assignable scales, quantization, and octave ranges.

The Theremin also integrates with outside instruments, sound sources and DAWS through such as DIN MIDI, USB, and CV inputs and outputs. There is front-panel preset storage to recall favorite settings, pitch quantization and dedicated software for the instrument.

The Theremin is available to pre-order now and will ship in December. It will cost $1,500. Learn more about it here.

Find a dealer near you to see where you can grab one. See it in action in the video below.