My Toolbox: O'Flynn [Ninja Tune]

O'Flynn Courtesy Photo

In 2015, UK artist O'Flynn started his career off in a big way, breaking through with his Four Tet and James Blake-favored Tyrion EP and earning Boiler Room’s praise as “one of dance music’s most prosperous newcomers.”

Four years later, O’Flynn showcased his vast range via his first studio album on Silver Bear Recordings Aletheia. The LP would receive play from Four Tet once more, in addition to other heavyweights in the indie and electronica spheres like Denis Sulta, Bonobo, Gilles Peterson, and more.

His latest remix of Bronson's "VAULTS" is an excellent example of his musical and technical prowess, and as such, we were keen to learn more about his most loved bits of kit. Thus, we invited him for the latest installment of My Toolbox.

Words by O'Flynn

1. Turntable

A turntable is essential for sampling records. My level of production completely changed after I started to focus on sampling. I really don’t think it matters what genre of music you produce either - the textures, warmth, and quality you can get from sampling vinyl are unbeatable.

Technics 1210MK2 O'Flynn

2. 1970’s Korg MS-20

A classic synth powerhouse that I try and use on all my dance tracks now. The unmistakable filters create amazing harmonics over sounds. You can hear this on the bass in "Mesablanca (O’Flynn & Ekhe Dub)" and also in my remix of "VAULTS" by Bronson.

Korg MS-20 O'Flynn

3. Moog DFAM

The Moog DFAM is an absolute monster and by far one of my favorite synths. You don’t need any real knowledge of modular synthesis to start making amazing sounds. I love gear that you can just jump straight into and get results immediately. Would highly recommend this to anyone.

Moog DFAM O'Flynn

4. Modular Rack

I have set this up to mainly be an effects rig. I use the Morphagene and Mimeophon by Make Noise Co. for effects. I use the Mutable Instruments Plaits and Make Noise Co. Maths to create mad sounds which I usually re-sample and then try to slot into tracks. To be honest, I’m not really sure what I’m doing with this - I just play with it until I get sounds I like, but that actually happens quite quickly.

Modular Rack O'Flynn

5. Dave Smith Prophet 6 and OB-6

These two synths are extremely high quality. If you spend a little bit of time on them you can create some incredible sounding stuff. I cannot see myself ever getting rid of these.