My Toolbox: Rich NxT

Recently, UK artist and producer Rich NxT released his debut album, 'Know The Score', on FUSE London. Through ten unique tech and house productions, Rich NxT details his life's journey, highlighting specific moments throughout that made a serious impact on him. From his early days listening to pirate radio, his involvement in various band projects, to his vibrant party-going days in the early '00s.

The album is fresh and distinctive. His influences are spread throughout the album, and there are plenty of unique sounds to keep you intrigued. We thought it would be cool to take a look at some of the essential tools he used in the process for another edition of My Toolbox. Grab your copy here.

Blue Sky Media Desk 2.1 Monitoring System

I bought my monitoring system back in 2007 and it has served me incredibly well over the years. It is a sub-woofer with 2 satellites powered by 200mm drivers, so it’s a compact really nearfield referencing system. The sound is really clean and they have the crossover just right at about 110hz. The bass is amazing and allows me to get that club sound at relatively low volumes which is perfect for the home studios that I have always utilized. I have produced and mixed every single EP and remix I have released on this system and also the upcoming album. I don’t know what I will do if these ever stop working as they aren’t in production anymore!

Sonarworks Reference 4 Headphones

I was recommended to try this frequency correction software by Malin Genie while on tour together in Australia. I tried it and have never looked back. It works by removing unwanted sound colouration to deliver accurate referenced sound in your headphones. It has presets available for all of the most commonly found headphones, in my case the Pioneer HRM-7. Since getting this software I have used it to do a final mix in my headphones. As much as I like them, this exposes problems in the mix that my monitors don’t and I have absolute assurance that if it sounds good through Sonarworks it will transfer perfectly to the club.

Soundtoys Filter Freak

When I am creating, this is one of my go-to plug-ins for all sorts of applications. From vocals to pads, percussion sequences to drum loops, this filter has the remarkable ability to blend elements perfectly, preserving space in the mix both in terms of depth and EQ. This is one of my favourite presets; the controls are very easy to use, making tweaking and saving your own presets equally easy. This plug-in probably features on every single track on my album, it’s that important to me and has played a part in defining my sound over the past few years

Vermona Filter Lancet

Described as a “multimode filter with low-high-and-band-pass modes as well as an overdrive circuit and a discrete built VCA” this rugged little unit from the brilliant Vermona has become an essential part of my bassline fx chain. I don’t use it on sub basses, but rather on my mid basses which are easily identifiable in my sound. I process these bass sounds using an FX loop and record the result onto a new channel, whilst tweaking the gain, balls, drive, and volume setting on the filter lancet. Using these controls allows me to add so much expression and flow to the sequences which really bring them to life and make them sing! Hear it on the mid-bass of Huggable Enigma.

Roland MC303

I love my vintage groove boxes and they have made a big impression on my sound over the past few years. I really enjoy manipulating the programmed sequences as well as triggering the excellent 1990 rave-style samples with my own MIDI programming. The sounds of the patches are really usable and add interesting layers of percussion and texture to my tracks.