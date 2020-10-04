My Toolbox: Wuh Oh

Wuh Oh is a Glaswegian producer with a distinct song-based approach has bagged him a major label deal with Sony (RCA), praise from the likes of FADER and Mixmag, support from radio heavy-weights like Pete Tong and Annie Mac, and remix creds from Hudson Mohawke and Myd.

It's always interesting when someone considers themselves an actual songwriter, as their creative process is usually much different from that of someone who considers themselves a producer first. As such, we asked if we could take a peek into his studio for a look at his essential tool kit.

Words by Wuh Oh

Wuh Oh

Up-right piano

This is the piano I’ve had for my whole life. I’ve always considered myself a songwriter first and a producer second and the piano is my main instrument for composing. Most of the Wuh Oh tunes start here, first thing in the morning when I’m at my freshest and before all the hassles and anxieties of the day creep into my head. As you can see, the wood on the front is all messed up because my Grandma’s parrot pecked the crap out of it one day!

#2

Fruity Loops

I’m a Fruity Loops guy. I have been since I was 15 and downloaded the free version to start producing chiptune style music. At the time, the free version of Fruity Loops didn’t let you save your projects so I would always have to complete tracks in one sitting! For some reason, Fruity Loops has the reputation of being a DAW for kids or beginners but over the years I’ve learned how to make it do everything I need.

Voice memos

Voice notes are a big part of my process. Right now I’m mostly staying home so the majority of recordings are piano playing. However, there are so many notes on my phone of me humming in the bathroom at parties or in bars when I’ve suddenly had an idea I didn’t want to forget by the morning. I also find that when I go back through my old notes I almost always stumble across an idea I’d completely forgotten about. Sometimes this is just what I need when I’m looking for a bit of inspiration in the studio.

Pepsi Max

Pepsi Max is a staple of every Wuh Oh studio session. I always try to keep a 24 pack around so that the supply feels infinite. Nothing gives me that feeling of forwarding momentum while I’m producing like snapping open can after can of Pepsi Max. I consume obscene amounts of caffeine in the process which likely has a big effect on the way I create. I like to finish ideas in one go if I can, usually over the course of an all-nighter, just like in my early days using the Fruity Loops demo!

#5

Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney is my studio mascot, sounding board, and confidante. He stands on my desk so I can consult him on song ideas when I’m not sure what to do next. Whenever I’m sending demo ideas to friends he always stars in the video, bobbing his head and singing along. You can’t ask for a more legendary master of the musical craft to have onside!