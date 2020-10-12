New Book Examines Rare 50's & 60's Rock & Soul From Detroit Label Fortune Records

Diablos Second Lineup Cappy Wartman Norton Records / Kicks Books Archive, courtesy of Miriam Linna and Michael Hurtt

A new book Mind Over Matter: The Myths and Mysteries of Detroit's Fortune Records has been released. Mind Over Matter examines rare, early rock and roll and soul from the 1950s and 60s from Detroit at Fortune Records.

Cover Of Book via Shore Fire

The book tells an alternate history of music that influenced a generation of mid-Western luminaries including Smokey Robinson and the MC5's Wayne Kramer, and other music heads like Lou Reed, Jonathan Richman and Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Group. Billy Miller and Michael Hurtt wrote it. Mind Over Matter is 576 pages and available in hard cover and full color via Kicks Books.