Nosaj Thing Releases New EP 'No Mind'
Nosaj Thing drops a new four-track EP to calm your day.
Nosaj Thing has released a new four-track EP No Mind. Short and sweet at 11 minutes, you don’t need to spend a lot of time trying to digest this, but it will make the wait for the subway that much better or help calm your nerves after a long day.
Nosaj Thing aka Jason Chung blends together ambient, like on the soothing finale “No Mind” with skittering, haunting beats on “Pressure Points” and trip-hop for a seamless project that is immersive and smooth. Sit back and enjoy this project from start to finish.