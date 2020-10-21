Nosaj Thing Atiba Jefferson

Nosaj Thing has released a new four-track EP No Mind. Short and sweet at 11 minutes, you don’t need to spend a lot of time trying to digest this, but it will make the wait for the subway that much better or help calm your nerves after a long day.

Nosaj Thing aka Jason Chung blends together ambient, like on the soothing finale “No Mind” with skittering, haunting beats on “Pressure Points” and trip-hop for a seamless project that is immersive and smooth. Sit back and enjoy this project from start to finish.

Get your copy of No Mind here via LuckyMe.