Novation Announces Aphex Twin Synth Collab: AFX Station

Today, hardware company Novation has announced their collaboration with none other than legendary artist Aphex Twin - The AFX Station. Using the Bass Station 2 as a foundation, the AFX Station takes the highly praised mono synth and turns it into a sound design and creation monster. Thanks to its pre-installed AFX mode, users can assign different patches to each key, and use the sequencer or arpeggiator to create beyond next-level sounds and music.

Novation AFX Station

Some key new features include:

- Fixed duration envelopes

- Extended sub-oscillator control

- Oscillator glide diverge

- Envelope retrigger count

The AFX Station is available now starting at $439. Check out the intro video below, and visit Novation's website to grab your own.